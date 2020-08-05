Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain make relationship Instagram official on latter's birthday

Headlines

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Ben Stokes breaks Dhoni's record, becomes first captain to achieve this feat

Flood in Delhi is unlikely, but govt is prepared: CM Arvind Kejriwal amid heavy rains

This film has biggest opening for horror film in India post-pandemic and it's not Bhediya, Roohi, Phone Bhoot

Shah Rukh Khan fans try to decode secret Sanskrit tattoo on actor's shaved head in Jawan prevue

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ashes 2023: Interesting records that were broken in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

PM Modi takes stock of rainfall across India, Himachal Pradesh flood & more | DNA News Wrap, July 10

Himachal Pradesh floods: Sweeping cars, collapsed bridges, normal life on halt, red alert continues

Most expensive housing societies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon

Bollywood actresses who worked during pregnancy

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

WC Trophy in Space: ICC and BCCI launches World Cup 2023 trophy in Space, 120,000 ft above Earth

BTS turns 10: Landmarks in South Korea turn Purple; Jimin, RM pen heartfelt note

Ranbir Kapoor to cameo in Aryan Khan's debut series, Swara Bhaskar announces pregnancy & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 6

This film has biggest opening for horror film in India post-pandemic and it's not Bhediya, Roohi, Phone Bhoot

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Hometechnology

technology

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain make relationship Instagram official on latter's birthday

Tara Sutaria's birthday wishes for her 'favourite person' Aadar Jain.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2020, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Wednesday on Aadar Jain's birthday, Tara Sutaria made their relationship Instagram official. Posting a loved-up picture with Aadar to wish him, Tara wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain." 

Back in November 2019, after rumours were floating around Tara and Aadar dating after the duo made several public appearances together, Tara had said, "It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends."

Check out her post here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On being asked if they are dating each other, the actor had replied then, "Well, we enjoy each other’s company."

Back in February, Aadar's mother, Rima Jain had also given her seal of approval of Tara for her son. She had said, "We love anybody our son loves." She further cleared the air about a wedding anytime soon, Rima said, "No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."

Tara was an important presence at Armaan's wedding, she even danced alongside Aadar during the reception. The actress also made it to a family picture posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in which she wrote, "Family. #loveandonlylove #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways."

At Armaan’s wedding last week, Tara was a welcome surprise when she sang a song of the newlyweds and also burned the dance floor with Aadar. The rumoured couple was also seen grooving to the song Gallan Kardi from the recently-released Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rare, unseen photos of Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani, father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani go viral

Cool or cringe? Girls groove in train for Instagram reel, viral video sparks online debate

This filmmaker is the only woman to win National Film Award for Best Direction, it's not Zoya Akhtar or Meghna Gulzar

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Himachal rains: IMD issues red alert for 7 districts, warns of extremely heavy rains; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE