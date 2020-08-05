Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain make relationship Instagram official on latter's birthday

Tara Sutaria's birthday wishes for her 'favourite person' Aadar Jain.

On Wednesday on Aadar Jain's birthday, Tara Sutaria made their relationship Instagram official. Posting a loved-up picture with Aadar to wish him, Tara wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

Back in November 2019, after rumours were floating around Tara and Aadar dating after the duo made several public appearances together, Tara had said, "It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends."

Check out her post here.

On being asked if they are dating each other, the actor had replied then, "Well, we enjoy each other’s company."

Back in February, Aadar's mother, Rima Jain had also given her seal of approval of Tara for her son. She had said, "We love anybody our son loves." She further cleared the air about a wedding anytime soon, Rima said, "No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."

Tara was an important presence at Armaan's wedding, she even danced alongside Aadar during the reception. The actress also made it to a family picture posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in which she wrote, "Family. #loveandonlylove #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways."

At Armaan’s wedding last week, Tara was a welcome surprise when she sang a song of the newlyweds and also burned the dance floor with Aadar. The rumoured couple was also seen grooving to the song Gallan Kardi from the recently-released Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan.