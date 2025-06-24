Anupam Kher’s new film, Tanvi The Great, is a rare Bollywood film that goes beyond entertainment, delivering a moving and meaningful story. Directed by Anupam Kher, it follows Tanvi Raina, a young girl with autism. Shubhangi Dutt shines in the lead role, adding depth and grace.

Modern Bollywood films primarily focus on entertainment, with some achieving success due to humor while others do not. I recently had the privilege of watching a movie that goes beyond being entertaining. Tanvi The Great is one of the rare cinematic films that blend emotions, beautiful music, and great storytelling. It's a film that's honest, and that's what made it unforgettable for me. Anupam Kher directs the film and stars Shubhangi Dutt, a newcomer in the industry who is here to leave a mark.



In the movie, Shubhangi Dutt plays the role of Tanvi Raina, a young girl with autism who embarks on a challenging journey with a clear goal. The goal was to fulfill her deceased army father's wish: to see her salute the Indian flag at the Siachen Glacier. This journey is physically demanding and emotionally complex; Tanvi's experience is portrayed in a rather sensitive and authentic manner; this is not one of the films that dramatize or oversimplify her condition. Instead, Shubhangi Dutt excellently brings life to Tanvi's character with grace and quietness.

Anupam Kher's portrayal as Colonel Pratap Raina lends emotional depth to the film. He has done an excellent job with the screenplay; his interactions with Tanvi in memories and flashbacks touch the audience's heart. The supporting cast, featuring Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Iain Glen, and others, has done an excellent job of driving the narrative beautifully while ensuring the main journey is never overshadowed.

The film's technical aspects are just as beautiful. Cinematographer Keiko Nakahara captures the visuals with a sense of poetic clarity, weaving the landscapes into their characters. The music by M.M. Keeravani and sound design by Resul Pookutty elevate the story, resulting in an immersive story that truly deserves attention.

Now, what stands out and deserves praise is how the film handles such an underrepresented and challenging subject. Depicting autism on screen in a meaningful, respectful way is not easy, as there lies a very thin line between cliche and caricature. However, this film effectively conveys that message incredibly well. Huge props to everyone behind this project for taking on such a sensitive theme and presenting it with such beauty.

Bollywood hasn't seen a film like this in a while; this is just the type of cinema we need.

Ultimately, Tanvi The Great is a heartfelt tribute to resilience, individuality, and the power of love that transcends even loss. This is more than a film; as the credits roll, it's not just the journey that will stay with you but the profound sense that you have just witnessed something honest, important, and beautiful.