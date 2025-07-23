Tanushree Dutta slams Police, calls cops 'corrupt' for not taking any action: 'Fake investigation...'

Tanushree had said in the viral video that she called the police after alleged harassment at her home, and though cops visited, they asked her to file a formal complaint at the station.

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who broke down in a video on Tuesday claiming she was being harassed at her own home, has now hit back at trolls accusing her of seeking attention. A day later, she called out the Mumbai Police as “corrupt” and said social media delivers more justice than the system.

Tanushree had said in the viral video that she called the police after alleged harassment at her home, and though cops visited, they asked her to file a formal complaint at the station. She said, “I will do that tomorrow or the day after, I am not keeping well.”

When a user mocked her delay in lodging the complaint, Tanushree hit back, saying, “Lying on my bed and using my phone vs wasting another 4 hours at police station only to be told after 7 months of fake investigation that the case is closed. What’s more energy-consuming?”

She added, “Social media zyada accha justice deti hai. I’m doing good karma by not wasting time. Already pareshan insaan hai, aur police kuch karti bhi nahi 99% time. Baki toh sab Imaan aur dharm bech chuke hai.”

Tanushree continued with sarcasm, “I’ll go to chowki, chai paani ke liye. They treat me well but justice kabhi nahi dete. I’ll go chill with the police and come back. Shravan hai, fast break karoongi at the police station. Har Har Mahadev.”

To another user who claimed she was doing it for publicity, Tanushree replied, “Really? Checked your profile. Aaj hi banaya Insta account to post this comment.”

On Tuesday, Tanushree shared an emotional video in which she cried inconsolably and said, “I am being harassed in my own home. Mujhe mere he ghar mein pareshaan kiya ja raha hai.” She claimed the harassment started after she accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

She also alleged that her housemaids were “planted” and would steal and disturb her, and shared a separate video of loud banging outside her house, which she said was done to mentally torture her.