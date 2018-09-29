Tanushree Dutta says she hasn't received any legal notice so far; asks Nana Patekar to stop making empty threats

Former Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, who resurfaced a few weeks back, has levelled sexual harassment charges against veteran actor Nana Patekar. The alleged incident took place in 2008 on the sets of the film, 'Horn Ok Please', which she eventually quit.

Nana Patekar's lawyer on Friday said that were sending a legal notice to Tanushree demanding an apology for her statements. Tanushree, however, said in a statement today that she hasn't received any legal notice from Patekar's lawyer.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tanushree Dutta said:

"Given the recent developments I am putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend my interests. Also contrary to claims made by Nana’s lawyer, I have not received any legal notice. So bluffmaster gogo needs to step up his game a bit here. Instead of making empty threats to intimidate me into silence, send me a legal notice and then you will see what I will do with it!!"

"Another very important issue that this current scenario raises is how when a victim speaks up there are morally bankrupt and corrupt lawyers and advocates who come forward to defend serial harrassers and offenders for their two seconds of fame. Despite witnesses coming forward and all evidence in my support I'm being subjected to criminal intimidation and harassment by Nana's helper. I'm sure this guy has many skeletons in his closet too as birds of a feather always flock together."

"This is the story of countless millions in our country who are still waiting justice because they got dragged into a web of legal mumbo jumbo and were silenced into submission.They make a mockery of not only our judiciary but also our esteemed constitution by trying to disrupt a persons freedom of speech by such threats. This lawyer along with his client should both be questioned and taken to task. I have a humble request to the bar association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law."

Tanushree Dutta has also alleged that 'Chocolate' director Vivek Agnihotri told her to "take off your clothes and dance" while filming.