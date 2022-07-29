Tanushree Dutta says if anything happens to her, ‘Nana Patekar and his Bollywood mafia friends’ will be responsible

File Photo

Tanushree Dutta, a Bollywood actress who had accused Nana Pataker of harassing her during the MeToo movement in the nation, has posted a message on social media. The actress spoke about being harassed in her lengthy post.

On Friday morning, the actress posted a picture to Instagram along with a statement about being harassed.

She wrote, “If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers & accociates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case. ( note that all have same criminal lawyer). Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally & go after them with a vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns.

Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great Nation. Jai Hind...and bye! Phir milenge...”

In 2008, Tanushree claimed that Nana Patekar had harassed her sexually while they were filming Horn Ok Pleasss. The issue was renewed in 2018 after the actress also complained to CINTAA that year. Nana allegedly got a clean chit from the police in 2019 after disputing the accusations. The actress, who has spoken out frequently about the difficulties she has encountered in the field over the years, was among the first public figures to spearhead the MeToo movement in the Indian entertainment sector.