Tanushree Dutta reflects on Sushant Singh Rajput's death in viral Instagram post, calls him 'slain soldier of God': 'He was a good man who got caught...'

Former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who recently surprised her fans by dropping a video crying, alleging harassment at her own home, is now going viral again for another emotional social media post, reflecting on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, along with Disha Salian and Jiah Khan. In her post, Tanushree Dutta called them "slain soldiers of God" who were victims of a darker reality.

What did Tanushree Dutta say about Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sharing her thoughts through an Instagram story, Tanushree Dutta requested all her fans to offer prayers to the departed souls. She also questioned how their deaths were labeled as mere cases of "depression" or "personal conflict".

Tanushree Dutta wrote, "We should all keep these slain soldiers of God, SSR, Disha, Jiah, and others in our prayers. This is how you help, by praying over the people of God. We don’t know how much they battled and what evil they battled. It’s easy to just cook up stories of depression and personal conflict." Tanushree Dutta also emphasised her belief that sinister forces were at play. "No, there are evil people in the world that literally feed off of the suffering of others for their own selfish gains. And these children of God just became victims of another’s greed, lust for power, and ambition," she wrote.

Tanushree Dutta shares Sushant Singh Rajput's spiritual journey

Tanushree Dutta's post was especially centered around Sushant Singh Rajput and his spiritual journey. "I prayed for SSR… Every time I think of him, I see him walking through a long, straight tunnel towards the light. He either saw the light or someone came to guide him to the light. He took a while but is close now."

"Their truth is silenced by layers upon layers of lies, misinformation, and deceit. I see it happening now, so watch closely how they try to paint a picture so flawed. But the good thing is, they’ve got no new tricks up their sleeve. They are predictable due to their low consciousness, and they would lose," she said.