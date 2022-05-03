Tanushree Dutta meets with an accident on her way to temple in Ujjain

Headlines

Hydration for heart health: Can drinking enough water reduce cardiovascular disease risk? Know truth

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India's home matches? Check details here

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

"Child is playfully frolicking": Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta meets with an accident on her way to temple in Ujjain

Tanushree Dutta shared photos of her leg injury and informed that she ‘got away with a few stitches.’

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 03, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta met with an accident when she was on her way to Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain. She shared photos of her leg injury on Instagram and informed that she ‘got away with a few stitches.’

Sharing a series of photos, Tanushree Dutta wrote, “Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!”

Fans have been dropping get-well soon comments under her post. One of the social media users wrote, “Omg plz take care of your health baba mahakal blessing.” The second person mentioned, “Your behave like normal women but your celebrity, your are great.” Another wrote, “Take care of yourself madam ! Lord shiva bless us all ! Recover soon from injury !”

Earlier, Tanushree took to Instagram and shared a solo picture of herself with a long note. She wrote, “Hey Guys...there’s something that’s been bothering me for a while. It’s the Wikipedia profile on me. So it’s got a lot totally wrong about me and calling me just an "Indian Model" and diminishing my credentials. I tried changing but it keeps coming back to the same stuff."

She added, “I’m a Miss India Universe & Bollywood actress/star so dunno why it says " Indian Model.”

“It’s the first thing people check when they google a public figure for work/awards etc & mine is all weird & shit. Imagine after doing so much in just one life I can`t even have a straightforward, uplifting & accurate Wikipedia presentation," she wrote.

She concluded by asking if anyone could help her out to fix it. She wrote, “Maybe the scriptures are right & my rewards & recognition are going to be in Heaven after all. Anyways I`ve renounced losing my shit with this kind of weird stuff coz looks like I can’t do much about it! If anyone can help pls do...btw...I think great & amazing stuff is going to happen for me in 2022...”

 

