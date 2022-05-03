Tanushree Dutta meets with an accident on her way to temple in Ujjain

Tanushree Dutta shared photos of her leg injury and informed that she ‘got away with a few stitches.’

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta met with an accident when she was on her way to Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain. She shared photos of her leg injury on Instagram and informed that she ‘got away with a few stitches.’

Sharing a series of photos, Tanushree Dutta wrote, “Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!”

Fans have been dropping get-well soon comments under her post. One of the social media users wrote, “Omg plz take care of your health baba mahakal blessing.” The second person mentioned, “Your behave like normal women but your celebrity, your are great.” Another wrote, “Take care of yourself madam ! Lord shiva bless us all ! Recover soon from injury !”

Earlier, Tanushree took to Instagram and shared a solo picture of herself with a long note. She wrote, “Hey Guys...there’s something that’s been bothering me for a while. It’s the Wikipedia profile on me. So it’s got a lot totally wrong about me and calling me just an "Indian Model" and diminishing my credentials. I tried changing but it keeps coming back to the same stuff."

She added, “I’m a Miss India Universe & Bollywood actress/star so dunno why it says " Indian Model.”

“It’s the first thing people check when they google a public figure for work/awards etc & mine is all weird & shit. Imagine after doing so much in just one life I can`t even have a straightforward, uplifting & accurate Wikipedia presentation," she wrote.

She concluded by asking if anyone could help her out to fix it. She wrote, “Maybe the scriptures are right & my rewards & recognition are going to be in Heaven after all. Anyways I`ve renounced losing my shit with this kind of weird stuff coz looks like I can’t do much about it! If anyone can help pls do...btw...I think great & amazing stuff is going to happen for me in 2022...”