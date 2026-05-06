Tanushree Dutta makes shocking claims against encounter specialist Daya Nayak, says his behaviour changed after Nana Patekar #MeToo row

Tanushree Dutta alleges harassment by her housing society and makes serious claims linking it to larger networks, while no official responses have been issued so far.

In a detailed Instagram post, actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that her housing society cut off her kitchen water supply after she refused to allow unidentified workers into her home without proper documentation.

According to Tanushree, she has been living in the building for nearly 19 years and has been dealing with repeated issues related to maintenance work. She claimed that for over a year, different workers were sent to her house for plumbing repairs, often without clear communication or records.

Explaining the situation, she wrote, “Staff keeps changing and so impossible to keep track of developments or complain. New staff is always unaware of old staff activity in past, so no way to authenticate anything or follow up on past complaints. When complaints are raised, building management and supervisors stop responding and do not take calls.”

She further added, “Same excuse of 'leaking kitchen pipes' was given to access my home at least 3 times for hours long plumbing work over the last year. Work was officially complete each time.”

Tanushree said the situation escalated when she refused entry to workers without formal communication. She claimed that her water supply was then cut off.

“Then they cut off my kitchen water supply for the last two months. I've been managing somehow with great difficulty. No documentation, no proper procedure followed. Refusal to send official email detailing why the kitchen water supply has been cut off last two months. Refusal to put on email the nature of work being undertaken for clarity and records.”

She also raised concerns about safety, alleging pressure to allow unknown individuals into her home.

“This time they want to come with 4 random unknown men and do a civil work, breaking structural integrity of the kitchen ie break floor & tiles etc and make me pay for some of it. But they refused to send me an official email with all details of civil and plumbing work being undertaken and names of the men with IDs who will be sent for this contract work.”

Stating that she lives alone, she added, “They are calling my family and pressurising them to allow these unknown men access to my home but refuse to follow proper procedure or email documentation. They say that unless I allow these unknown random men into my home without any proper procedure, they will not restart my kitchen water supply.”

She also questioned a past interaction with a police officer, writing, “P.s The last time I had a security breach at my home, the cop in uniform came alone without a female police officer, the male cop was video recording me & my home and asked me the price of my flat. Is this normal in Maharashtra?? Pls advice (sic).”

In the comments section of her post, Tanushree made broader allegations, suggesting the involvement of organised groups.

“I think there are criminal organisations that are typically for hire for doing such things. Organusations that work under the radar but are connected with police, administration, politics and judiciary. Their methods are sophisticated and organised (sic).”

“They play it well, to make their victims look and sound unstable while they push the victims to a slow death.”

She also mentioned actor Nana Patekar, reiterating her earlier allegations and calling for investigation. “Nana Patekar and other Bollywood mafia members must be investigated because by and large all this started after #metoo.”

Referring to retired encounter specialist Daya Nayak, who she claims lives in the same building, she wrote,

“There's a cop called Daya Nayak that stays in my building, he has ties with Nana because Nana played him in a flop film. Daya was always responsive and polite whenever He met me at social gatherings because I had also done a film with Randeep Hooda on a similar subject. But after 2018 He became very strange towards me.”

She further questioned how such individuals could afford homes in high-end societies and alleged possible influence within her building. She also made a passing reference to Akshay Kumar owning a property nearby.

“A lot has happened here that defies logic or explanation. Even Akshay Kumar owns a flat here next building, just saying fyi.”

“Thus proves that some of these high end hi- fi buildings can have stuff going on so dark and shady that one thinks maybe living in a village would be safer than here. Just coz they have money and fancy cars they think they are above general decent behavior (sic).”

It is important to note that these are Tanushree Dutta’s claims made on social media, and there has been no official response yet from the individuals or parties mentioned.