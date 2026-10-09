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Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar, claims he paid Rakhi Sawant during #MeToo row

Tanushree Dutta has alleged that Rakhi Sawant was paid Rs 2–2.5 lakh by Nana Patekar to hold press conferences and make allegations against her during the 2018 #MeToo controversy.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 02:39 PM IST

Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegation against Nana Patekar, claims he paid Rakhi Sawant during #MeToo row
Image credit:Twitter
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Tanushree Dutta has made a fresh allegation against Rakhi Sawant while revisiting the controversy that followed her accusations against Nana Patekar in 2018.

Tanushree had accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the shooting of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, bringing the issue into the spotlight during India's #MeToo movement. At the time, Rakhi had held a press conference and made several allegations against Tanushree. Now, years later, Tanushree has claimed that Rakhi's actions were allegedly linked to a payment made by Nana.

Tanushree claims Rakhi received money from Nana Patekar

In a video shared on Instagram, Tanushree alleged that Nana paid Rakhi around Rs 2–2.5 lakh to speak against her and hold press conferences during the controversy. She further claimed that Rakhi collected the money from Nana's Mumbai residence two days before the press conference.

"Uske liye usse paise mile the Nana Patekar se. Yeh main khud se nahi keh rahi hoon, Rajshree More, jo Rakhi Sawant ki best friend hua karti thi. Usi ki gaadi mein jaakar, Rakhi ne Nana Patekar ke ghar se 2-2.5 lakh, noton ke gaddi pick up ki thi..."

‘Main itna mentally disturbed ho gayi thi’

Tanushree recalled the impact the controversy had on her and said she felt increasingly targeted during that period.

"Woh saara sab kuch karne ke liye usne Nana Patekar ke ghar se paise uthaye the. Main itna mentally disturbed ho gayi thi, Nana Patekar ke log mujhe pareshaan kar rahe the. Upar se Rakhi Sawant ne aake gande-gande videos, allegations... aur zyada mujhe victimise kiya."

She alleged that Rajshree More had shared the information about the alleged payment in front of five people. According to Tanushree, she initially believed Rakhi was speaking against her for publicity and did not know about the alleged payment.

Tanushree names Rakhi’s former friend Rajshree More

Tanushree further claimed that Rajshree was in the car when Rakhi allegedly went to Nana's residence and collected the cash.

She also described Nana as “evil” and alleged that he used other people to carry out things on his behalf.

Rakhi Sawant, Rajshree More yet to respond

Tanushree's claims have not been independently confirmed. There has also been no response from Rakhi Sawant or Rajshree More to the allegations so far.

The fresh claims come days after Tanushree faced criticism for calling Nana's death the end of “evil” and defending her reaction by saying that his death did not erase what she alleged she had experienced.

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