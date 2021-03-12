Tanushree Dutta loses 15 kilos, actor's video leaves fans in awe of her incredible physical transformation

Several months after Tanushree Dutta hinted at making a comeback in the Hindi film industry, the actor showed off her well-toned body on Instagram on Thursday. Taking to her social media handle, Tanushree posted a short clip that's grabbing netizens' attention for her stunning physical transformation.

In the Instagram video, Tanushree is seen sporting a racerback little black dress and walking down the stairs, while dancing to the tunes of Young T & Bugsey's track "Don't Rush". And although the actor did not caption the video, it nonetheless caught the attention of social media users who praised her for her weight loss and stunning transformation.

"What a transformation per "Mummy ko nahi hai pata," wrote a user. "Wow.. 2000's kids crush is back," commented another social media user. "Incredible transformation," praised yet another Instagram user.

In an earlier interview with Times Now, Tanushree had spoken of losing oodles of weight and getting back in shape. While stating finding more work in Bollywood and looking good on camera were a few motivating factors, Tanushree told the portal, "Yeah, that was a particular reason. I was healthy and fit in terms of my body and shape, I was okay. I was not obese. For screen, I thought if I dropped a few pounds, I would look even better. So I started working on that."

She added, "I think, in the last couple of years, when I was maintaining a bigger body frame, I think a lot of people took that as an excuse to body-shame me. Sometimes people can be really sneaky, you rarely come across people who outright call you fat. They said in sneaky ways and that hurts you nevertheless. They will say something that is completely unnecessary. Don’t I know it? People would be like ‘oh you have put on a bit of weight, you are bigger than before.’ Basically underhanded comments. I got a lot of underhanded comments and underhanded compliments, which you can tell the intention of the person the way they are talking to you. You can tell that they don’t have their best interests in me. They say it to put you down and make you feel bad. I did go through that emotional roller coaster."

On March 5, Tanushree has teased a glimpse of her new photoshoot flaunting her "new worked out body." "Teasing a glimpse of my new photoshoot pics in my new worked out bod! Pics out for edit...will be showing soon..," she had captioned the photo.

On November 8, 2020, in a long Instagram post, Tanushree had revealed she was "in touch with three big south film managers" who were pitching big-budget south projects to her. She added that "12 casting offices in Mumbai" too were int touch with her.

The actor also shared that she chose a Bollywood comeback over an IT job in the US.

"Some old news doing the rounds that I'm doing an IT job in LA. I was infact training for in IT and had a fantastic IT job opportunity in the defence sector of the US Government. It was a very prestigious job opportunity as I have always had the discipline, integrity and determination of an army person so to work in this field in whatever capacity would have been an honour. But I didn't take it as I wanted to explore my artistic career again," Tanushree wrote in her post.

She added, "Since I'm an artist at heart who just happened to lose my way away from my craft due to some very very bad human beings and the trouble they caused me, i decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and re-consider what options I have in Bollywood. I have a lot of goodwill in Bollywood and Mumbai so I came back to India and will stay here for sometime and will work on some interesting projects. I have been getting some offers from Bollywood in terms of movies and web series and the Industry seems far more interested in casting me rather than my arch- enemies.( they only announce projects but none of their projects ever see the light of day & will not). At present I'm in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for Big budget south Projects as well as 12 Casting offices in Mumbai. There are powerful industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my wellwishers. There are also big production houses I'm talking to for projects in lead roles. The pandemic has just made shooting dates uncertain so I'm unable to make a concrete announcement. I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I'm back to work. I'm looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting!"