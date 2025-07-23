'Tanushree Dutta ke pass paise nahi hai, kaam nahi hai': Rozlyn Khan slams actress for her viral crying video, calls it 'magarmach ke ansoo'

After Tanushree Dutta alleged harassment at her home, Rozlyn Khan slammed the actress, and called her viral video a cheap publicity stunt for Bigg Boss.

Actress Rozlyn Khan slammed Tanushree Dutta for her latest video, alleging harassment in her home. On Tuesday, Aashiq Banaya Apne actress uploaded a video on Instagram, informing about her plight. The teaeful Dutta claimed that ever since she went public against sexual harassment, she's been harassed in her home for five years. Dutta's sob video went viral in no time, leaving netizens worried for her. However, Rozlyn has openly slammed Tanushree for her video. She went on to claim that Tanushree's cry is nothing but a cheap publicity stunt to grab attention. On Instagram, Rozlyn shared Tanushree's viral video in her stories and called out the Bhagam Bhag actress for drama.

Tanushree Dutta is shedding 'magarmach ke ansoo': Rozlyn Khan

The Dhama Chaukdi slammed Dhol actress for her new PR stunt, and advised that paparazzi should ban her. She wrote, "Ye lo aa gai #metoo wali! Madam, apni PR team se bolo. Oshiwara senior officer is very good. He will get your problem solved. Tum khud roz police station mein baithi rehti ho.. by the way. By the way, we all will pray for you and Khushi Mukerji, both of the same pr company. Should get the Bigg Boss this year. Ameen."

In another story, Rozlyn Khan further blasted Tanushree for creating a nuisance to hog limelight. She wrote, "Dear Tannu, problem kya hai bataogi. Paise nahi hain kaam nahi hai, domestic violence ka issue hai? You know how to file a case (#metoo). Phir yahan social media pe rone ka matlab nahi hai na behen ..chup ka lo.. tumhare ansoo mein paps na beh jayein! Chalo batao na main help karti hoon tumhari. Please batao na."

Tanushree Dutta's first post after her viral video leaves netizens furious

On Wednesday morning, Tanushree shared a reel in which she's looking pretty for a picture-perfect moment. This photo and video left netizens baffled and even furious to some extent.

