Tanushree Dutta drops FIRST POST after viral crying video, netizens brutally troll her for....: 'Kya nautanki wali aurat hai'

A day after posting the shocking video, alleging harassment at her home, Tanushree Dutta posted a video that left netizens miffed and even furious.

Actress Tanushree Dutta made her first post after dropping a video about her alleged ongoing harassment at her home. On Wednesday, Dutta took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of herself with the caption “Har Har Mahadev!" In the image, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress is seen striking a pose while looking at the camera. In the following post, Tanushree shared a video of herself.

Netizens' reactions to Tanushree Dutta's latest post

After a shocking video, Tanushree's latest post has left netizens miffed. Several internet users trolled the actress for behaving normally after her viral breakdown video. A netizen wrote, "Kya Nautanki Wali Aaurat Hai Tu. Yesterday yani ki pichle dino yani ki 24 ghanta pehle ro ro kar video bana kar post kar rahi thi. Aur aaj ekdum fresh mood me hai. Aurat ka mann ko samajna bohot zyada muskil hai." Another netizen wrote, "People, please help her to get help rather than complaining abt her last video. She needs help. It’s a sign of depression and loneliness! She probably does not know it."

Tanushree Dutta on being harassed

On Tuesday, Tanushree Dutta posted a tearful video of herself wherein she said, “Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came.” She further mentioned, “They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going to go tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated. I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't even hire maids because they planted maids in my house.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo. Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please, someone help me! Do something before it's too late.” Back in 2008, Tanushree Dutta had accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film “Horn Ok Please.” A decade later, in September 2018, she revisited the incident publicly, drawing widespread attention and helping ignite a larger conversation about sexual harassment in the Indian film industry.

(With inputs from IANS)