Tanushree Dutta accuses ‘MeToo culprits, Bollywood Mafia’ of 'harassing' her

Tanushree Dutta, on Tuesday, took to social media and accused the “#metoo culprits” of “harassing” her actress. Earlier in 2018, the actress started the MeToo movement in the Indian film industry. She was one of the few actresses who took a stand for themselves.

She wrote, “I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!! First, it was my Bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat.”

She continued, “I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I'm here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before!”

She mentioned, “The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra ( which still has influence here) and nefarious anti - national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I'm very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this??”

Tanushree has always been vocal about her thoughts. Earlier, she took to Instagram and shared a solo picture of herself with a long note. She wrote, “Hey Guys...there’s something that’s been bothering me for a while. It’s the Wikipedia profile on me. So it’s got a lot totally wrong about me and calling me just an "Indian Model" and diminishing my credentials. I tried changing but it keeps coming back to the same stuff."

She added, “I’m a Miss India Universe & Bollywood actress/star so dunno why it says " Indian Model.”

“It’s the first thing people check when they google a public figure for work/awards etc & mine is all weird & shit. Imagine after doing so much in just one life I can`t even have a straightforward, uplifting & accurate Wikipedia presentation," she wrote.

She concluded by asking if anyone could help her out to fix it. She wrote, “Maybe the scriptures are right & my rewards & recognition are going to be in Heaven after all. Anyways I`ve renounced losing my shit with this kind of weird stuff coz looks like I can’t do much about it! If anyone can help pls do...btw...I think great & amazing stuff is going to happen for me in 2022...”