Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Tanushree Dutta accuses ‘MeToo culprits, Bollywood Mafia’ of 'harassing' her

Tanushree Dutta, who initiated the MeeToo movement in the Indian film industry, accused the “#metoo culprits” of “harassing” her actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Tanushree Dutta accuses ‘MeToo culprits, Bollywood Mafia’ of 'harassing' her
Credit: tanushree dutta/instagram

Tanushree Dutta, on Tuesday, took to social media and accused the “#metoo culprits” of “harassing” her actress. Earlier in 2018, the actress started the MeToo movement in the Indian film industry. She was one of the few actresses who took a stand for themselves.

She wrote, “I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!! First, it was my Bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat.”

She continued, “I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I'm here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before!”

She mentioned, “The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra ( which still has influence here) and nefarious anti - national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I'm very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this??”

Tanushree has always been vocal about her thoughts. Earlier, she took to Instagram and shared a solo picture of herself with a long note. She wrote, “Hey Guys...there’s something that’s been bothering me for a while. It’s the Wikipedia profile on me. So it’s got a lot totally wrong about me and calling me just an "Indian Model" and diminishing my credentials. I tried changing but it keeps coming back to the same stuff."

She added, “I’m a Miss India Universe & Bollywood actress/star so dunno why it says " Indian Model.”

“It’s the first thing people check when they google a public figure for work/awards etc & mine is all weird & shit. Imagine after doing so much in just one life I can`t even have a straightforward, uplifting & accurate Wikipedia presentation," she wrote.

She concluded by asking if anyone could help her out to fix it. She wrote, “Maybe the scriptures are right & my rewards & recognition are going to be in Heaven after all. Anyways I`ve renounced losing my shit with this kind of weird stuff coz looks like I can’t do much about it! If anyone can help pls do...btw...I think great & amazing stuff is going to happen for me in 2022...”

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.