Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: 'First day of the rest of our lives'

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob embrace parenthood, welcome their baby girl.

Actor Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob are now the new daddy and mommy in the tinsel town. Taking to Instagram, Tanuj, son of veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, announced the arrival of a baby girl.

He shared a cute poster along with the writing, "Our baby girl is here. Tanya and Tanuj. 24/09/2024."

The caption read, "Today is the first day of the rest our Lives" His post is flooded with congratulatory messages. "Big big congratulations!(red heart emojis) sending mama, baby and papa lots of love," actor Kriti Kharbanda commented. "Congratulations (red heart emoji)," actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote. In July 2024, the Inside Edge actor first shared the exciting news of his wife Tanya's pregnancy.

He shared a heartfelt photo of himself gently kissing his wife's baby bump, accompanied by the caption, "Our little miracle is on the way." "Always believe in God and in the Power of the Universe. Miracles Do Happen. We are Pregnant and cannot wait to welcome our little Bundle of Joy into the World. B and Girls, 'Baby has entered the chat'. Om Sai Ram." Tanuj and Tanya got married on December 25, 2023.

