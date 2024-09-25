Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tiger that killed 10 people in UP's Pilibhit might have been...

MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence after court orders probe by Lokayukta police against him

Airtel launches new AI feature, check what it is and how it will impact you

Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv after Israel bombardment in Lebanon, Beirut

Laapataa Ladies' Sneha Desai reacts to criticism on film's selection over All We Imagine As Light for Oscars | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why has Sebi imposed Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani?

Why has Sebi imposed Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani?

Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: 'First day of the rest of our lives'

Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: 'First day of the rest of our lives'

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Education qualifications of Khans of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Education qualifications of Khans of Bollywood

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: 'First day of the rest of our lives'

Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: 'First day of the rest of our lives'

Laapataa Ladies' Sneha Desai reacts to criticism on film's selection over All We Imagine As Light for Oscars | Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies' Sneha Desai reacts to criticism on film's selection over All We Imagine As Light for Oscars | Exclusive

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: 'First day of the rest of our lives'

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob embrace parenthood, welcome their baby girl.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 04:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: 'First day of the rest of our lives'
Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob are now the new daddy and mommy in the tinsel town. Taking to Instagram, Tanuj, son of veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, announced the arrival of a baby girl.
He shared a cute poster along with the writing, "Our baby girl is here. Tanya and Tanuj. 24/09/2024."

The caption read, "Today is the first day of the rest our Lives" His post is flooded with congratulatory messages. "Big big congratulations!(red heart emojis) sending mama, baby and papa lots of love," actor Kriti Kharbanda commented. "Congratulations (red heart emoji)," actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote. In July 2024, the Inside Edge actor first shared the exciting news of his wife Tanya's pregnancy.

He shared a heartfelt photo of himself gently kissing his wife's baby bump, accompanied by the caption, "Our little miracle is on the way." "Always believe in God and in the Power of the Universe. Miracles Do Happen. We are Pregnant and cannot wait to welcome our little Bundle of Joy into the World. B and Girls, 'Baby has entered the chat'. Om Sai Ram." Tanuj and Tanya got married on December 25, 2023.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kamala Harris' campaign office attacked, multiple gunshots fired

Kamala Harris' campaign office attacked, multiple gunshots fired

‘He challenged us to…’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on meeting PM Modi in New York

‘He challenged us to…’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on meeting PM Modi in New York

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

5 tallest buildings in India, check height, floors and which city has most skyscrapers

5 tallest buildings in India, check height, floors and which city has most skyscrapers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement