Tanu Weds Manu 3 cannot be made without R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut; says Aanand L Rai, denies 'fresh cast' reports

"Tanu Weds Manu won't be possible without Madhavan. So, whenever you will see any Tanu weds Manu, whether three or four or five, it will be with Madhavan and Kangana," Aanand L Rai said.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai says the third instalment of his hit romantic drama Tanu Weds Manu will not move ahead without its original leading actors, R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. Rai has directed the first two films in the romantic-comedy franchise in 2011 and 2015. Both were commercial hits. "Tanu Weds Manu won't be possible without Madhavan and Kangana. So, whenever you will see any Tanu weds Manu, whether three or four or five, it will be with Madhavan and Kangana," Rai told PTI. There were reports that the third part of the film was being planned with a fresh cast and an independent storyline. The original story revolved around an NRI who falls for the match his parents have arranged for him, but the woman has her heart set on another man.

Aanand L Rai says he is 'a slave to the stories'

Known for popularising small-town India stories with middle-class characters in Hindi cinema with films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, Rai said he is aware of the growing appetite for big-budget films in the industry, but his focus has always been on the story rather than its production scale. "I'm a slave to the stories. The only thing I look forward to when I get down on floors as a producer or as a director is whether it excites me that much? The first audience is me, I should like it. Whether it's a big or a small budget, do I have that eagerness to tell that story? Tomorrow that story can be made in a budget of Rs 10 cr or Rs 500 crore. So, I don't look at the size of a film", the Zero director said.

Aanand L Rai's latest production is Nakhrewaalii

Nakhrewaalii, starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, is Rai's latest production. The film is directed by Rahul Shanklya. He praised both Duggal and Srivastava, and said that he was impressed with their confidence on the sets. "For me, they are big stars. The way they were on the sets is fabulous. There’s so much to learn from them. When I was directing my first film, though I was never nervous, I was not as confident as these two actors," Rai said. Nakhrewaalii released in theatres on October 30.

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