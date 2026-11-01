FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tanu Weds Manu 3 cannot be made without R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut; says Aanand L Rai, denies 'fresh cast' reports

Tanu Weds Manu 3 cannot be made without Madhavan, Kangana; says Aanand L Rai

Diljit Dosanjh slams critics, news channels creating 'negative energy' for him: 'Still here baby, not going anywhere'

Diljit Dosanjh slams critics, news channels creating 'negative energy' for him

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan creates history, surpasses Suryakumar Yadav in elite T20I list

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan creates history, surpasses SKY in elite T20I list

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Tanu Weds Manu 3 cannot be made without R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut; says Aanand L Rai, denies 'fresh cast' reports

"Tanu Weds Manu won't be possible without Madhavan. So, whenever you will see any Tanu weds Manu, whether three or four or five, it will be with Madhavan and Kangana," Aanand L Rai said.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 05:45 PM IST

Tanu Weds Manu 3 cannot be made without R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut; says Aanand L Rai, denies 'fresh cast' reports
Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai says the third instalment of his hit romantic drama Tanu Weds Manu will not move ahead without its original leading actors, R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. Rai has directed the first two films in the romantic-comedy franchise in 2011 and 2015. Both were commercial hits. "Tanu Weds Manu won't be possible without Madhavan and Kangana. So, whenever you will see any Tanu weds Manu, whether three or four or five, it will be with Madhavan and Kangana," Rai told PTI. There were reports that the third part of the film was being planned with a fresh cast and an independent storyline. The original story revolved around an NRI who falls for the match his parents have arranged for him, but the woman has her heart set on another man.

Aanand L Rai says he is 'a slave to the stories'

Known for popularising small-town India stories with middle-class characters in Hindi cinema with films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, Rai said he is aware of the growing appetite for big-budget films in the industry, but his focus has always been on the story rather than its production scale. "I'm a slave to the stories. The only thing I look forward to when I get down on floors as a producer or as a director is whether it excites me that much? The first audience is me, I should like it. Whether it's a big or a small budget, do I have that eagerness to tell that story? Tomorrow that story can be made in a budget of Rs 10 cr or Rs 500 crore. So, I don't look at the size of a film", the Zero director said.

Aanand L Rai's latest production is Nakhrewaalii

Nakhrewaalii, starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, is Rai's latest production. The film is directed by Rahul Shanklya. He praised both Duggal and Srivastava, and said that he was impressed with their confidence on the sets. "For me, they are big stars. The way they were on the sets is fabulous. There’s so much to learn from them. When I was directing my first film, though I was never nervous, I was not as confident as these two actors," Rai said. Nakhrewaalii released in theatres on October 30.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies and web series to watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'CEC Will Be Jailed, 2024 Polls Illegal': Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila rally, says votes stolen via EVMs
'CEC Will Be Jailed, 2024 Polls Illegal': Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila rally
Tanu Weds Manu 3 cannot be made without R Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut; says Aanand L Rai, denies 'fresh cast' reports
Tanu Weds Manu 3 cannot be made without Madhavan, Kangana; says Aanand L Rai
Ajay Devgn moves Bombay High Court against Tukaram Mundhe's FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi ads
Ajay Devgn moves Bombay High Court against FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi ads
Israel's opposition leader Yair Golan warns of another Iran confrontation, slams Netanyahu
Israel's opposition leader Yair Golan warns of another Iran confrontation
'Get ready to spend another 5 years in Opposition': Amit Shah takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over INDIA bloc's Ramlila rally
Amit Shah takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over INDIA bloc's Ramlila rally
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement