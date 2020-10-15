Tanishq Ad controversy: Mini Mathur pens on her multicultural marriage with Kabir Khan

After Tanishq pulled down their 'ekatvam' ad, many questioned their decision and even shared their real-life experience. Actor-host Mini Mathur who is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan took to her Instagram story and penned about the love she has been receiving in her multicultural marriage. She shared the now-deleted ad with questioning 'bigots' on calling it as 'love jihad'. Mini also questioned, "How does religion even matter?"

Mini Mathur's note read as "Look at the hate that has been enabled in this country. It's heartbreaking that Tanishq is forced to take down one of the most beautiful ads they have made ever. Thus and even more love is literally what I've experienced in my multicultural marriage. And yet Tanishq has chosen to pull off the add because some bigots have coined the term love jihad. Wtf does it even mean?"

She further wrote, "By not speaking up. You are party to normalising of hate between communities... Also why and how does religion matter? What role does it/should it play in our generation? I'd rather the world turned atheist than have hate as a religion. And wanting peace and harmony in my country doesn't make me or any of us less of a patriot."

