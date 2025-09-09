Tanishaa Mukerji says 'outsiders have no loyalty to Bollywood', controversial take sparks nepotism debate

Tanishaa Mukerji expressed her pride in being a “Bollywood baby” and questioned why the industry faces constant criticism.

Tanishaa Mukerji recently appeared on a Pinkvilla podcast, where her deep love for Bollywood was hard to miss. Calling herself a “Bollywood baby,” she spoke passionately about the industry, describing it as the heart of Indian culture and a close-knit fraternity she is proud to be part of.

She questioned the growing trend of Bollywood bashing, saying, “I love my industry, I love my film fraternity, I love the people born into it, I love my nepo babies—if that’s what you want to call them—and I want to know why we are being bashed.”

When asked whether life is actually tougher for insiders, Tanishaa explained that those from film families think about the industry first. "You're not somebody who's here to take from the film industry. Yes, you want to be an actor, you want to be a director, you want to be a producer in this film industry, but you will always think about giving to the film industry. It is about growing the industry," she said.

She then made a bold comparison, suggesting that newcomers from outside often lack the same sense of belonging. "And somewhere I feel people who come from outside (smiles), they come with no loyalty to our film industry. They come to take. Maybe if they come second generation, and then they have children and their children want to be a part of the film industry then they'll think of giving back, about making for the industry."

To back her point, Tanishaa cited the careers of director Rohit Shetty and her brother-in-law, actor Ajay Devgn, as examples of industry contributors who have helped Bollywood grow from within.