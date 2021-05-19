'Made this for my cutie 18-year-old': Tanishaa Mukerji hints at a gift she stitched for niece Nysa Devgan

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's children Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan are the apples of the whole family's eyes. On the kids' birthdays or any other special day, the whole family, including their aunt Tanishaa Mukerji, writes special notes on social media pages. Now, the 'Neal 'n' Nikki' actor took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of the crochet top she stitched. Going by her caption it seems like Tanishaa stitched it for Nysa.

In the photo, a pink and yellow woollen crochet top can be seen. Mukerji captioned it as "Made this for my cutie 18-year-old! Having some crochet fun in this now extended lockdown."

Meanwhile, Nysa celebrated her 18th birthday on April 20 and Tanishaa posted a series of photos with her and a cute caption. She wrote, "Happy 18th birthday my darling Lil butterfly. My fashionista, my monkey, my performer, my gymnast, my first baby! You were the best gift your mom and dad gave me and I’ve seen you grow so beautifully I can’t wait to see you spread your wings and fly! @nysadevgan PS (You can see that pink is our favourite colour)."

Talking about Nysa, she is currently pursuing International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland.

She earlier completed her schooling in Singapore and for her higher studies got enrolled at the prestigious institute situated in Europe. Meanwhile, until now, Ajay and Kajol have not stated that Nysa will follow in their footsteps and join the world of movies.