Tanishaa Mukerji calls sister Kajol 'best mother in the world', says 'won’t give credit to Ajay Devgn for Yug's upbringing'

Tanishaa Mukerji followed in her sister Kajol and mother Tanuja's footsteps, entering the film industry. Although her big-screen career did not go as well as expected, Tanishaa Mukerji received a lot of love for her participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7. Tanishaa Mukerji likes to keep a low profile in the public forum; however, she is extremely close to not only her sister Kajol but also her brother-in-law, Ajay Devgn. In a recent interview, Tanishaa Mukerji couldn't help but heap praises on Kajol, calling her the 'best mother in the world'. But Tanishaa Mukerji also said that she would not like to give credit to Ajay Devgn for his son Yug’s upbringing.

Tanishaa Mukerji has stopped being a cool aunt to Ajay Devgn and Kajol's kids

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Tanishaa Mukerji stated that she has stopped being a cool aunt to her nieces and nephews, as both Kajol and Ajya Devgn's kids, Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan, have now become adults.

Tanishaa Mukerji also explained why she has stopped being cool with both Nysa and Yug. "We are not cool. We stopped being cool the moment they became teenagers. Until they turn 35, we will just have to accept that we are uncool. Maybe after 35, they'll start calling me again, giving hugs, and wanting to be around me. For now, for the next 15-20 years, forget it. I've forgotten; all my nieces and nephews have become teenagers. It's very scary," she said.

Tanishaa Mukerji on Ajay Devgn's son, Yug's, upbringing

Commenting on Yug's upbringing, Tanishaa Mukerji said, "He is a very well brought-up boy, and I give it all to my sister. Mai toh biased hu toh mai Ajay (Ajay Devgn) ko koi credit nahi dungi (I’m biased, so I won't give any credit to Ajay). All credit to my sister. She is an outstanding mother. She is the best mother in the world. I know because I felt it. She was my mother a lot of the time."

