'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' trailer: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol's stellar performances make film worth the wait

The much-awaited trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is out. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Uday Bhan. While Kajol plays the role of Ajay's onscreen wife Savitri Malusare. The biographical period drama is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare who fought alongside Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji showcases the epic Battle of Sinhagad fought between Tanaji Malusare and Udaybhan Rathod.

The trailer starts with Mughal eyeing to capture the Kondhana fort while Shivaji Maharaj appoints Tanaji Malusare to protect it along with Maratha army. With his strategy and bravery, Malusare along with his warriors protect the fort until his last breath. Even when he is captured by Udabhan it doesn't shake him and Malusare's surgical strike on the Mughal Empire goes down in the history of the country. Kajol as a supportive wife is brave and her performance will leave you mesmerised. Saif on the other hand as a sadist villain will give you goosebumps with his expressions. Last but definitely not the least, Ajay's eyes do most of the talking and he makes for a perfect cast for Tanaji Malusare.

Check out the trailer below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. Sayani Gupta is paired opposite Saif in the film. The biographical period drama is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T Series.

The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.