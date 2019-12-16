'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' trailer 2: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan-Kajol's film banks on surgical strike

Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan-Kajol unveiled the second trailer of their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer amidst some interesting circumstances. The movie, which was recently in news over an accusation that Ajay maligned Tanaji Malusare's image, seems to have hit back to the accuser with its second trailer.

Interestingly, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer 2 banks on the 'surgical strike' that happened during the Mughal Empire in India. The term was used to refer to the 2016 surgical strikes that were carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was based on Army's retaliatory strikes, was high on josh for many people and Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji makers might have thought about going the same way, which is a pretty high benchmark to reach, especially with a historic film.

Apart from that, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer 2 is visually appealing, but being historic, there might be a very little scope that Om Raut has made the movie in a way that it doesn't turn out to be a yawn fest. Besides, Saif Ali Khan's role, much like Sanjay Dutt's role in Panipat, is a reminder of the menacing Alauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. Kajol looks pretty in her new attire but is again a reminder of 'Kashibai' Priyanka Chopra Jonas from Bajirao Mastani. Ajay Devgn is in the same characters which he has played over the years, but the movie can give us an insight into if his character has anything more to offer than what meets the eye.

Meanwhile, take a look at the second trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020. The movie will clash with Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is a story of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.