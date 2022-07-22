Search icon
Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior star Ajay Devgn reacts to winning National Awards for Best Actor, Popular Film

Ajay Devgn shared his views after bagging his third National Award as Best Actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior star Ajay Devgn reacts to winning National Awards for Best Actor, Popular Film
Tanhaji

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior has won big at the 68th National Awards. Ajay has shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, and his film also won the Popular Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ajay has reacted to the big win. On winning his 3rd National Award as an actor, Ajay said, "I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.’’

READ: National Film Awards: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag Best Actor award for Soararai Pottru and Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior

Ajay co-produced the 2020 historical drama with T-Series, and he shared his view about bagging the Popular Film Award by saying. “As the producer of Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior, it gives me immense joy to receive an honour at the 68th National Film Awards for the Best film that has provided wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji was exactly that. It is a good story of friendship, loyalty, family values and sacrifice. It has strong national sentiments, super VFX and a holistic approach in entertainment.  I must share the honour with my director Om Raut, my co-producers, T-Series and my co-actors. Most of all, I thank my creative team who has contributed handsomely to making this a blockbuster and now a National Award winner.” Ajay stated. 

Earlier, Ajay Devgn won National Awards in the Best Actor category for his performance in the political drama Zakham (1998) and then in he won his second national honour for The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002). On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Currently, Devgn is directing and headlining the official Hindi remake of Kaithi, Bhola. 

