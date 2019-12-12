'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' song 'Maay Bhavani': Ajay Devgn-Kajol celebrate festival of Shimga in most colourful way

The second song from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is out. Titled 'Maay Bhavani', the film is picturised on the lead roles Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The song starts with a romantic banter between Ajay and Kajol which shifts to a festive occasion. Kajol looks beautiful in a kasta saree and Ajay enters the scene disguised as an old man. They then dance together and look truly cute together. We also get to see the glimpse of his onscreen son when they are celebrating the festival of Shimga with the whole village.

'Maay Bhavani' is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghosal. The music is composed by Ajay - Atul while the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire. Ajay shared the song by tweeting, "#MaayBhavani out now: http://bit.ly/MaayBhavani #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar #SukhwinderSingh @shreyaghoshal @ajayatulonline @swanandkirkire @boscomartis @csgonsalves @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm"

Check out the song below:

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with IANS, when Ajay was asked about working with Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he stated, "I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate."

The film is directed by debutant Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist named Uday Bhan. Apart from them, the biographical historical drama also has Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji is slated to release on January 10, 2020.