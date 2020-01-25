'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Box Office update: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer crosses 200 cr mark

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ever since its release on January 10 has garnered love and fabulous reviews from audiences and critics. People have showered their love for not only Ajay Devgn who played the titular character in the film but also on Saif Ali Khan who played the antagonist in the film and Kajol who played the role of Ajay's wife. The film has been performing tremendously at the box office as well, unaffected by new releases or by Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak whose release clashed with Tanhaji.

As per reports, today the historical movie based on the life of Maratha subedar Tanhaji Malusare created a record at the box office as it crossed the 200 crore mark. The films earning stand at 5.38cr on the third Friday and now has a total earning of 202.83 crores. Despite it, the film refuses to slow down and is expected to have a steady week three too.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection -

1st Friday: 15.10cr

1st Saturday: 20.57cr

1st Sunday: 26.26cr

1st Monday: 13.75cr

1st Tuesday: 15.28cr

1st Wednesday: 16.72cr

1st Thursday: 11.23cr

2nd Friday: 10.06cr

2nd Saturday: 16.36cr

2nd Sunday: 22.12cr

2nd Monday: 8.17cr

2nd Tuesday: 7.72cr

2nd Wednesday: 7.09cr

2nd Thursday: 7.02cr

3rd Friday: 5.38cr

Total: 202.83cr

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is also Ajay's 100th film and ever since its release he has been filled with gratitude which he constantly shares with his fans through his social media accounts.