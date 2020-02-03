'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' box office update: Ajay Devgn's film continues historic run, crosses Rs 250 crore mark

Tanhaji is also the third film that has managed to cross the 10 crore net mark at the box office over its fourth weekend. Only Uri and Bahubali have managed to do it before.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a sure shot blockbuster at the box office. The film even on its fourth weekend refuses to slow down as it collected 13 crore net which is the third-highest fourth weekend of all time after Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike and Prabhas starrer Bahubali: The conclusion. Tanhaji is also the third film that has managed to cross the 10 crore net mark at the box office over its fourth weekend. Only Uri and Bahubali have managed to do it before.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film has now hit the 243 crore net mark and will most definitely cross the 250 crore net mark, however, more importantly, the film made history as it crossed 2 crore footfalls over the weekend which makes it a genuine 200 crore film. Reports suggest that the 200 crores net number in five years will hardly mean as much as it does at this point but the 2 crore footfall will hold great value.

The collections of Tanhaji tremendously show that the collections that were done by Bahubali: The Conclusion are not a dream as if the Ajay Devgn starrer would have worked as it did in Maharashtra then it would have been very close to the lifetime collections of Bahubali.

The total earnings of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior so far, are as follows.

Week One - 1,15,28,00,000

Week Two - 77,87,00,000

Week Three- 38,72,00,000

Friday - 2,25,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 6,25,00,000 apprx

Fourth Weekend - 13,00,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 2,44,87,00,000 apprx

Apart from Ajay, Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.