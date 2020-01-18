'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Box Office Report Day 8: Ajay Devgn's film declared blockbuster in Maharashtra

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues its winning streak at the box office. The film entered Rs 100 crore club earlier this week and is already declared a blockbuster in Mumbai. The release of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has not affected the numbers of Tanhaji. The film is witnessing upward trend since the time of its release. From the opening day, it has been unstoppable and is fully accepted by the masses.

Now, the collections of the eighth day are out. As per reports in Box Office India, Tanhaji has minted about Rs 9.50 crore and interestingly Rs 5 crore was collected alone in Maharashtra. The film collections are likely to pass Ajay's earlier film Golmaal Again directed by Rohit Shetty.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 14.50 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 19.75 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 25.50 crore approx

Monday - Rs 13.50 crore approx

Tuesday - Rs 15.25 crore approx

Wednesday - Rs 16.25 crore approx

Thursday - Rs 11.25 crore approx

Week One - Rs 116 crore approx

Friday - Rs 9.50 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 125 crore approx

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tanhaji emerges a big favourite of moviegoers... Maintains a strong grip on [second] Fri... Strong chance of hitting â‚¹ 200 cr, if it maintains the rhythm... #Maharashtra record run continues... Big growth on the cards... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr. Total: â‚¹ 128.97 cr. #India biz."

Tanhaji is directed by Om Raut.