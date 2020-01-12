'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Box Office Report Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Kajol & Saif Ali Khan's film shows remarkable growth

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues its stupendous growth at the Box Office. The movie, much like the first day of its release, has been working extraordinarily in certain parts of Maharashtra.

More so, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been working well not only in metros or mass belts but also in multiplexes as well as single screens. The Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan starring film earned Rs. 20.57 crore on Saturday, taking the movie's total collections to Rs. 35.67 crore. The movie was previously predicted to have earned Rs. 34.50 crore.

"#Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: â‚¹ 35.67 cr. #India biz," wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirming the same.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has beat Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak at the Box Office with greater numbers. The movie also faces competition from South Indian film releases like Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.