'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' box office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's film to cruise past Rs 250 crore mark soon
Tanhaji will reportedly have the third-highest footfall in the state of Maharashtra since 2000.
Riddhima Kanetkar
DNA webdesk
Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a sure shot blockbuster at the box office. The film had huge collections in the third week of nearly 38.50 crore net which takes its total collection almost 232 crore net in three weeks which makes it an early blockbuster of the year 2020. The film performed and continues to in the state of Maharashtra and compares to Gadar - Ek Prem Katha and Bahubali - The Conclusion in this state. Tanhaji will reportedly have the third-highest footfall in the state of Maharashtra since 2000.
According to a report in Box Office India, the top footfalls in Maharashtra in the last twenty years were Bahubali - The Conclusion, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, 3 Idiots, and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Tanhaji has become the fifth addition to this list. Reports suggest that the fourth week of the film will also do well and it will cruise past the 250 crore net mark rather easily and should finish in the 260-270 crore net range though a long run cannot be ruled out as the next film which is likely to score is Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 which will release in early March.
The total earnings of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior so far, are as follows.
Week One - 1,15,28,00,000
Week Two - 77,87,00,000
Friday - 5,00,00,000 apprx
Saturday - 8,50,00,000 apprx
Sunday - 12,00,00,000 apprx
Monday - 4,00,00,000 apprx
Tuesday - 3,25,00,000 apprx
Wednesday - 3,00,00,000 apprx
Thursday - 2,75,00,000 apprx
Third Week - 38,50,00,000 apprx
TOTAL - 2,31,65,00,000 apprx
Apart from Ajay, Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.