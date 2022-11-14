Search icon
Tanaav actor Arslan Goni says 'I love you baby' as girlfriend Sussanne Khan shares photo with him

Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh partied together on Sunday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni/File photo

Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan, the couple who are often spotted together by the paparazzi, partied on the night of Sunday, November 13, with Karan Johar, Rhea Chakraborty, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor at Seema's brother Bunty Sajdeh's house.

Sharing a click from the last night's party on her Instagram Stories with Arslan, Rhea, and their friend Bhavini Sheth, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife wrote, "Like minded people glow". Arslan re-shared Sussanne's Story on his own Instagram account and wrote, "I love you baby".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arslan was most recently seen in the crime thriller web series Tanaav by Sudhir Mishra. The Sony LIV web series is the Hindi remake of the popular Israeli show Fauda and features an ensemble cast including  Arbaaz Khan, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, and Zarina Wahab among others.

READ | Zayed Khan opens up on his sister Sussanne Khan's relationship with Arslan Goni

On Sussanne's birthday on October 26, Arslan shared a reel wishing her birthday and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my love, I have put it out all there. In the past two years, I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy I was happier, when I was sad I was less sad and when I was in pain I had the strength to take it."

He continued, " I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy happy birthday." Sussanne replied to him and wrote, "I am so thankful and grateful for you coz u taught me how to fly relentlessly and bring out my best in me, my Babyjaan it’s all coz of u".

