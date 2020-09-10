Tamil actor Vishal is all praise for Kangana Ranaut; compares her to Bhagat Singh

As Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is locked in a dramatic face-off with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, Tamil actor Vishal, on Thursday, compared her to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Vishal posted a note on Twitter and said that the actress has set an example to "speak against the government" when something is not right.

He wrote, "Dear Kangana, Hats off to your guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right and what is wrong. It wasn't your personal issue, but even then facing the wrath of the government, you stayed strong which makes it a very big example. It is something similar to what Bhagat Singh did in the 1920s."

He further added, "This will set an example for people to speak against the government when something is not right and not necessarily being a celebrity but also as a common man (sic). Kudos to you, I bow to you," said Vishal, adding in boldface "Freedom of Speech (Article 19)."

Check out his post here.

For the uninformed, on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut's office was partly demolished by Mumbai's civic body BMC over what it called "illegal structures". After this, yesterday, Kangana hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video and accused his Shiv Sena of vendetta over her criticism of the Mumbai police's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput investigations.

The Bombay High Court stopped the demolition, saying the BMC's conduct was "deplorable" and it seemed to have "woken up from its slumber all of a sudden."

On the other hand, Vishal has been known to be very vocal about his strong political views and in the past, has spoken against the Jallikattu bull-taming festival. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, a national award-winning actor, is known in Tamil Nadu for playing former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in an upcoming movie.