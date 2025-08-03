Twitter
Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer

3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites

Delhi weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, causes waterlogging in several areas

Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka for first time, days after powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake, watch video

5 children killed, 12 injured after mortar shell explodes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Ronit Roy opens up on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, Smriti Irani's comeback: 'Unfortunately it did not...'

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: South's animation film beats Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 on its 2nd Saturday, earns Rs 68 crore

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine as India set England mammoth target in Oval thriller

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'

BOLLYWOOD

Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer

had been battling cancer, and he breathed his last at his Adyar residence on August 2.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:19 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

Popular Tamil film actor Madhan Bob, who entertained film fans through his characteristic laughter and amusing expressions, is no more. He died due to health-related issues on Saturday, a source close to his family said. He was 71.

He had been battling cancer, and he breathed his last at his Adyar residence on August 2. Known by his professional name as Madhan Bob, S Krishnamoorthy was the eighth child in his family.

He had shared the screen space along with leading actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Surya, and Vijay. He had appeared in the popular Sun TV comedy show "Asatha Povathu Yaaru?" as one of the judges. He was a versatile actor and musician.

Some of his notable roles were: Diamond Babu in the film Thenali, and Manager Sundaresan in Friends. Whichever role he performed, his acting skills made the audience burst out laughing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

