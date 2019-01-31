Tamil actor Jiiva to make his Bollywood debut in Ranveer Singh starrer 83; details inside

Amar B Choudary, more popularly known as Jiiva, is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon, and that too, with Ranveer Singh starrer 83. The Tamil actor, who is most remembered for his role in the 2011 release Ko, will play Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film which is directed by Kabir Khan.

Confirming the news on Twitter, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, “Well-known actor of #Tamil films, Jiiva, to enact the part of cricketer #Srikkanth in #83TheFilm… Stars Ranveer Singh as #KapilDev… Directed by Kabir Khan… Presented by Reliance Entertainment… Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan.”

Producer Madhu Mantena had also expressed his desire about working with Jiiva and told Pinkvilla, "I have been a huge fan of Jiiva since the time I saw one of my favourite films with him called KO. I have always wanted to remake it here in Hindi. It's awesome that finally, I am getting a chance to work with him. I can't think of anyone better to be able to do justice in playing Srikkanth on the big screen."

Jiiva also spoke to Mid-Day about the prep for 83. He said that he has to lose seven kgs and understand the character. Jiiva mentioned, "For this film, I am doing [outdoor] exercises instead of training in the gym, which is also aiding my prep for 83. I have a personal trainer who is helping me build my stamina. The workout routine is intense and there is a fair amount of cardiovascular training involved. [I'm focusing on] getting [Srikkanth's] nuances and body language on point. I have started watching his videos online, and those of the '83 matches as well."

Interestingly the role was going to be offered to Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda previously. If Vijay had got the role, it would mark his debut in Bollywood. With Jiiva however, the makers wouldn’t have to work on language since Jiiva is already a Tamil actor.