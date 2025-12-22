Tamannaah Bhatia was OG choice for Dhurnadhar's song Shararat, director Aditya Dhar rejected her for this reason: 'He did not want people to call it...'

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed in an interview that his original choice for the song Shararat was Tamannaah Bhatia, but Aditya Dhar rejected his suggestion, and cast Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar is now among the all-time blockbusters, and the prime reason for this is director Aditya Dhar's clear vision for his film. Did you know that for the song Shararat, Tamannaah Bhatia was considered, but it was Aditya who rejected her, and cast comparatively less experienced Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan. This shocking revelation was made by the song's choreographer, Vijay Ganguly.

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia dropped from Shararat?

While speaking to FilmyGyan, Vijay disclosed that he wanted to cast Tamannaah Bhatia in Shararat. However, director Aditya Dhar rejected his idea. He said, "In my head, she was (the one). I had suggested her, but Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story."

Vijay further revealed why Bhatia was replaced by Krystle and Ayesha Khan, "That's why there are two girls, not one. He didn't want the attention to be about this one person. If it were Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story. Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song."

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer continues to dominate the big screens, despite being in its third week. The film is also giving a tough competition to James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. The domestic net collection of Dhurandhar is Rs 555 crore, and the worldwide gross is over Rs 800 crore.

Also read: Saumya Tandon on slapping Akshaye Khanna for real in Dhurandhar: 'I was hoping to cheat, but Aditya Dhar...'