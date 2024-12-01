Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the leading roles.

Nain Matakka, the first song released from Baby John, has set the internet on fire. Celebs and influencers have been sharing the reels dancing on the catchy track sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee, written by Irshad Kamil, and composed by Thaman S. The song features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in its video.

Wamiqa Gabbi, who also stars in Baby John, shared a reel grooving to the track along with Tamannaah Bhatia on her Instagram. The two ladies are seen doing the hook-step of the song and hugging each other at the end of the video. Varun Dhawan liked the video, whereas Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Wohooo I love this combo." Netizens also shared their love for both the actresses in the comments section.

Baby John is an official adaptation of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which featured Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the leading roles. Theri director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have co-produced Baby John under their banner A For Apple Studios. Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studio and Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios are the other two production houses backing the film. Kalees has directed the upcoming Hindi actioner.

Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh-starrer is set to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. It will face competition from Vanvaas and Mufasa: The Lion King, which will release in cinemas five days earlier on December 20. Baby John was initially set to release on May 31, but was postponed due to delay in VFX.

