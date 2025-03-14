Rumours have been circulating that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have ended their relationship, allegedly due to differences in their views on marriage. However, neither Vijay nor Tamannaah has publicly confirmed the breakup or its reasons. Interestingly, both Vijay and Tamannaah share a close bond with Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani. The trio had previously collaborated on a reel for Rasha's song "Uyi Amma" from the movie Azad. In the latest, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at Raveena’s residence on the auspicious occasion of Holi, although separately.

Amidst the swirling rumors of their alleged breakup, Tamannaah and Vijay were clicked outside Raveena’s house on Friday. However, the two actors arrived separately and maintained a distance from each other, fueling further speculation about their relationship status. While Vijay was seen in high spirits, enthusiastically playing Holi with the paparazzi gathered outside the house. A video of the actor reveling in the festive atmosphere has surfaced on social media, showcasing his carefree demeanour.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, was also spotted interacting with the paparazzi as she entered Raveena's house. Although she was seen smiling and exchanging pleasantries with the photographers, her arrival and departure were notably separate from Vijay's.

The fact that Tamannaah and Vijay attended the same event but kept their distance has only added to the intrigue surrounding their rumoured breakup. As neither of the actors has publicly commented on the status of their relationship, fans and onlookers continue to speculate about what might be brewing between them.

Vijay and Tamannaah had met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, that’s when their relationship began. They were reportedly dating for over two years before rumours of their breakup surfaced. Although neither has confirmed the split, sources suggest Tamannaah's desire for marriage may have been a factor. Despite this, the two remain cordial, and their friendship with Raveena's daughter, Rasha Thadani, remains strong.