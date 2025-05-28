Just like Virat Kohli blamed Instagram algorithm for liking Avneet Kaur's photo, Tamannaah Bhatia has also blamed the algorithm for liking reel supporting Deepika Padukone amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit row.

Amid the controversy surrounding Deepika and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over the movie Spirit, it seemed that Tamannaah Bhatia had shown her support towards Deepika as she liked an Instagram reel featuring the Piku actress, which highlighted issues such as the gender pay gap, unprofessional work environments, and misogyny that women routinely face.

The clip is from the press conference of the 2020 film Chhapaak, which was headlined and produced by Deepika Padukone. When a reported asked the actress if she has invested her husband Ranveer Singh's money in the film, the Tamasha actress shut him down saying, "Excuse me, yeh mere khud ke paise hain. Kisne bola yeh? (Who said this to you? This is my own money)." The video had the text on it, "Propaganda she is not falling for: Disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessionalism, misogyny, and double standards."

However, now Tamannaah has shared a video on her Instagram Stories, blaming the algorithm for her liking the post. The Baahubali actress wrote, "Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on it own cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do", and is seen making weird expressions in the clip.





Earlier this month, Virat Kohli found himself amidst a whirlwind of online discussion. The cricketer's official Instagram account accidentally liked a fan page photo of actress Avneet Kaur, sparking a flurry of jokes and speculation on social media. In response, Kohli explained that the like was an unintended result of the app's algorithm.

He took to his Instagram Stories and posted a clarification that read, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

