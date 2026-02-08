Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers, says they are not different from arts: 'Aaj Ki Raat got a billion likes'

Tamannaah Bhatia was talking on the sidelines of the 24th edition of the Zee Cine Awards press conference in Mumbai. During the event, superstar Akshay Kumar announced that the award shows would take place on February 28 and March 1.

I’m all for numbers, actor Tamannaah Bhatia said on Saturday, stressing that views, likes and box-office figures are an indication of how many people have engaged with a film or song. Bhatia believes that if a piece of work connects with people, that connection will usually show up in the numbers. "I believe we should give importance to numbers because from that we can ascertain which film or song has been watched a lot by people. So, numbers and art are not different, rather they are reflections of one another," the actor said.

The 36-year-old gave the example of her hit song Aaj Ki Raat from the 2024 blockbuster Stree 2. "(It) got a billion likes and shows that people have liked that song and have watched it multiple times,” the actor said. “I’m all for numbers because it's due to the numbers that we get to know whether our work has reached the audience or not. I don’t see it as a wrong thing. We should be proud of our numbers, I don’t think we need to be ashamed that numbers are less or more,” she said.

Bhatia was talking on the sidelines of the 24th edition of the Zee Cine Awards press conference in Mumbai. During the event, superstar Akshay Kumar announced that the award shows would take place on February 28 and March 1. He also shared his plans to perform at the awards gala. Others who attended the event included actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurrana, music composer Mithoon and his singer-wife Palak Muchhal.

Mithoon said he and Muchhal will pay tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 in November last year, at the upcoming ceremony. "Some of the greatest songs are from his films and they've been created by stalwarts like Laxmikant-Pyarelal ji, Kalyan ji-Anand ji, Madan Mohan ji, and Pancham da," the composer said.

"I feel sometimes we deprive Indian cinema of its dignity, and take it lightly. We must not forget that the history of our cinema is vast. It’s not just a form of entertainment. Last year, also my attempt was to present the history of music of Indian cinema and I'm glad people liked it and supported us. That’s what we intend to achieve this year too,” Mithoon concluded.

