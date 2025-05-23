Tamannaah Bhatia has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, sparking debate over the choice of a non-Kannada actor.

However, the decision faced some criticism, as many people felt that a local Kannada actor should have been selected instead. Responding to the backlash, Karnataka’s Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil explained that Tamannaah was chosen because of her wide popularity, strong online presence, and ability to connect with younger people. He added that the goal is to reach ₹5,000 crore in sales by 2030, and for that, a smart marketing strategy is important.

Patil also shared that other popular actresses like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani were considered. But Tamannaah was selected based on expert advice, her pan-India reach, reasonable cost, and over 28 million social media followers.

On the work front, Tamannaah will soon appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the folk thriller VVAN, releasing on May 15, 2026. The movie is set in the forests of Central India and promises a mix of legends, hidden temples, and adventure. It has been shot in real jungle locations.