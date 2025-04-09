Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started dating in 2022 and confirmed their relationship around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023. They reportedly broke up in early 2025 after more than two years of dating.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly broken up after more than two years of dating. The actors haven't neither confirmed nor denied their separation rumours. At the trailer launch of her upcoming supernatural thriller Odela 2, Tamannaah was asked a cryptic question about Vijay, and she shut down that question in style.

When the Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress was asked "Wo kaun hain jispe aap apni tantra vidya se Vijay karna chahti hain? (Who would you like to win over with your special powers?)", hinting at her ex-boyfriend Vijay Varma. Tamannaah replied saying, "It would have to be you (to the person asking the question), then the whole paparazzi would be in my control."

She was further asked, "If you are given such supernatural powers in real life, who would she like to control?", to which she smartly answered, "I just wish to reside in everyone's heart." These videos have been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account and have gone viral on social media.

Tamannaah and Vijay started dating in 2022 and confirmed their relationship around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023. The two actors shared the screen space for the first time in the Sujoy Ghosh's segment of the anthology Netflix film. They reportedly broke up in early 2025 after more than two years of dating.

Meanwhile, talking about Bhatia's upcoming film Odela 2, is the sequel of the 2022 crime thriller Odela Railway Station. The upcoming film is helmed by Ashok Teja with the story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Sampath Nandi. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 17. It also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, and Vamsi among others.