In the film, Tamannaah plays Shama, the love interest of Pankaj Tripathi's character, Rudra in Stree 2 which also features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Tamannaah Bhatia burned the internet when she dropped behind the scenes of her hit song Aaj Ki Raat from the recent blockbuster Stree 2. The actor, who caught attention with her memorable dance moves in the special number, shared a glimpse into the choreography and how she mastered the movements.

She captioned the post, "The angle you never saw coming. 500 million views later, and we’re still vibing like it’s day one! It’s hard to put into words how thankful I am for each and every one of you who made this so special. From the very first play to the 500 millionth, your love, your energy, and your connection to ‘Aaj ki raat’ has meant everything to me. You’ve made this song a part of your memories, your celebrations, and your lives and I am so deeply grateful for that. This journey has been nothing short of magical. Here’s to many more nights of vibing together!"

Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating the big success of her recent movie, Stree 2. In a podcast with Raj Shamani, she talked about her career and shared her thoughts on films. According to Tamannaah, South Indian movies often focus on more "rooted" stories, which is why they connect so well with audiences.

In a recent interview, when the host asked Tamannaah Bhatia about what sets Bollywood films apart from South Indian films, she explained that South Indian movies often focus on more "rooted" stories. According to Tamannaah, this approach is why they resonate so strongly with audiences.

Tamannaah wrote, "The difference I have particularly noticed is that South films talk more in terms of their geographical locations. I think their content is translating globally primarily because they are trying to tell rooted stories."

She added, "They don't work from the standpoint of choosing… segments in people. They go for basic human emotions, related to mother, father… revenge on brother, sister… stories that tend to tell many more stories about basic human emotions through different storytelling formats. They are also very much concerned about putting their perspective the way it is. They are not trying to service different kinds of people. They are trying to only tell what they know fully. That has really worked, I think, for the South."