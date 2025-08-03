Tamannaah Bhatia says toddlers refuse to eat without watching her song Aaj Ki Raat: ‘Kaunse lyrics samajh...’

Referring to her dance number Aaj Ki Raat from the film Stree 2, Tamannaah said she was happy that even children are enjoying the song.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up about her views on choosing films and songs that leave a lasting impact on audiences. In a candid interview with The Lallantop, she said her work isn’t just about earning a living; it must connect with people in some way.

Referring to her dance number Aaj Ki Raat from the film Stree 2, Tamannaah said she was happy that even children are enjoying the song. “I can’t tell you the number of mothers who’ve called me and said, ‘My child only eats food if he hears Aaj Ki Raat.’ Kids are dancing in their diapers,” she laughed.

When the host raised concern about children being exposed to such songs, Tamannaah replied, “Mothers are more concerned about whether their kids are eating or not. What lyrics will a one-year-old understand anyway?” She added that music often stays in people’s memories longer than films.

The song Aaj Ki Raat is a sensual dance number in Stree 2, where Tamannaah plays a mysterious character. The lyrics hint at seduction, with a woman asking her lover to admire her from a distance, not touch her. Despite its bold nature, the song became very popular.

Stree 2, a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, featured Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. It turned out to be one of 2024’s biggest blockbusters, earning around ₹900 crore at the box office.

What’s Next for Tamannaah?

Tamannaah will next be seen in VVAN: Force of the Forest, a film based on Indian folklore. Starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra, the movie is set in the mystical forests of Central India and promises a mix of ancient legends, hidden temples, and nature’s secrets. Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, VVAN is set to release on May 15, 2026.