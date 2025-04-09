A day after the Odela 2 trailer, Tamannaah Bhatia's leaked clip from her Raid 2's item number went viral.

Tamannaah Bhatia has gradually become the ultimate item girl in Bollywood. In 2024, she did 'Aaj Ki Raat' in Stree 2, and since then she's been seen in every big movie. On Wednesday, a video of the actress got leaked on the internet. The clip is from Tamannaah's item song from Raid 2.

In the 6-second clip, Tamannnaah looks sizzling hot, surrounded by her co-dancers on the sets. The video is reportedly shot during the filming of the song, shows the Baahubali actress in a glamorous avatar, mid-performance on a high-energy set. Though the video is barely a few seconds long, it has created buzz. Fans have been sharing it across social media platforms, and the footage has already gone viral.

A netizen wrote, "Looks like there is one more hit on the way”.Another one said, “Yeh toh bawal machayegi yaarr" While another user said, “Just drop the video now T-series.” One of the netizens wrote, "Nora ki replacement mil gayi industry ko!" An internet user wrote, "Highest quality leak footage I have ever seen." Another internet user wrote, "She’s back to rule hearts again!"

Tamannaah's first successful with item songs were Rajinikanth's Jailer. In this film, her song Kaavaalaa became a rage. Since then, the actress has become a top choice for special songs. On the work front, Tamannaah will be seen in the Telugu fantasy action drama Odela 2. On Tuesday, Tamannaah and team Odela 2 arrived in Mumbai for the trailer launch. The event was held in Gaiety Galaxy, and it was attended by Tamannaah and the other cast members, with the director and producer. Odela 2 will be released in cinemas on April 17. Whereas Raid 2 will be released in cinemas on May 1.