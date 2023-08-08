Headlines

Rahul Gandhi’s MP status restored, will he get his government house back?

Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain closed today as UPSA calls for protest, check full list here

Explainer: What is Delhi Services Bill, and how it will change power dynamics in national capital?

Monsoon session: Discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security and grabs her hand, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rahul Gandhi’s MP status restored, will he get his government house back?

Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain closed today as UPSA calls for protest, check full list here

Explainer: What is Delhi Services Bill, and how it will change power dynamics in national capital?

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security and grabs her hand, video goes viral

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security and grabs her hand, video goes viral

A fan breached the security to meet Tamannaah Bhatia at an event in Kerala.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has huge fan following, recently appeared at the event in Kerala. When she was leaving the venue, a fan breached security to shake hands with her and to click a selfie with the actress.

The video of the same is now going viral on social media. In the clip, the actress calmed the fan when security pulled him. She not only greeted him but also clicked a selfie with him. Her sweet gesture won the internet. One of the fans wrote, “The way she handled the situation. She is soo a sweet and grounded person.”

The second one said, “Tamannah is a humble person.”  The third one said, “What he did is too disgraceful and inappropriate, though his reactions were as though he did a heroic deed. It’s the actress's kindness that saved him. The organizers too is to be blamed here for letting something of this sort to happen.”

The fourth one said, “Such a humble person.... Love u thamanna.” The fifth one said, “Security should handle the situation better. She walks to those places trusting no acts from those crazy people.. everybody can watch her from little far away.. why cant he? It is true that.. she is an actress and people watch their movies and make them success.... but their is alot of dedication behind it.. why their is no Mohanlal? Mammotty? Because of their their dedication and love to their work.. so does Thamana..” Another said, “Look at her face, she is not anger towards him when he hold her hand. but his way of approach is not good..he may be a intense fan of her and this may be the only chance for him to take selfie with her.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in two promising projects soon — Bhola Shankar and Jailer. Bhola Shankar, which has been made under the direction of Meher Ramesh, stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The cast also has National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh, who plays his sister, and Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s second release will be Rajinikanth's much-discussed drama, Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the venture is being seen as a kind of comeback for both the director and the ator. Rajinikanth's films have not been performing too well at the box office for some time now, while Nelson Dilipkumar also needs a hit after Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Aashram star Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy bikini during Italy vacay, watch

Massive fire breaks out in AIIMS Delhi's emergency ward

'Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything': PM Modi hits out at Opposition

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world’s richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE