Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security and grabs her hand, video goes viral

A fan breached the security to meet Tamannaah Bhatia at an event in Kerala.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has huge fan following, recently appeared at the event in Kerala. When she was leaving the venue, a fan breached security to shake hands with her and to click a selfie with the actress.

The video of the same is now going viral on social media. In the clip, the actress calmed the fan when security pulled him. She not only greeted him but also clicked a selfie with him. Her sweet gesture won the internet. One of the fans wrote, “The way she handled the situation. She is soo a sweet and grounded person.”

The second one said, “Tamannah is a humble person.” The third one said, “What he did is too disgraceful and inappropriate, though his reactions were as though he did a heroic deed. It’s the actress's kindness that saved him. The organizers too is to be blamed here for letting something of this sort to happen.”

The fourth one said, “Such a humble person.... Love u thamanna.” The fifth one said, “Security should handle the situation better. She walks to those places trusting no acts from those crazy people.. everybody can watch her from little far away.. why cant he? It is true that.. she is an actress and people watch their movies and make them success.... but their is alot of dedication behind it.. why their is no Mohanlal? Mammotty? Because of their their dedication and love to their work.. so does Thamana..” Another said, “Look at her face, she is not anger towards him when he hold her hand. but his way of approach is not good..he may be a intense fan of her and this may be the only chance for him to take selfie with her.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in two promising projects soon — Bhola Shankar and Jailer. Bhola Shankar, which has been made under the direction of Meher Ramesh, stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The cast also has National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh, who plays his sister, and Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s second release will be Rajinikanth's much-discussed drama, Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the venture is being seen as a kind of comeback for both the director and the ator. Rajinikanth's films have not been performing too well at the box office for some time now, while Nelson Dilipkumar also needs a hit after Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.