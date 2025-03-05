In the post, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a message about being loved, which many people believe was a subtle hint about her relationship dynamics.

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for over two years. An old post of Tamannaah's from January has now gone viral, with netizens speculating that she may have hinted at the breakup.

On January 29, Tamannaah took to her Instagram stories to share a post about being in love and feeling connected to someone.

This post has now sparked speculation among fans, with many believing it could have been a hint about her relationship with Vijay Varma. It read, "I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend (sic)."

While the post went unnoticed at the time, it has now resurfaced following the viral breakup reports about Vijay and Tamannaah. The couple, who never hesitated to acknowledge their relationship in public and were often seen sharing sweet moments, has yet to comment on the breakup rumors.

On Tuesday, a Pinkvilla report mentioned that Vijay and Tamannaah decided to end their relationship a few weeks ago. However, they have agreed to remain friends moving forward.

"Both have been working hard in their respective schedules," the source quoted. Rumours about Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship first surfaced in 2023 during the filming of their show Lust Stories 2. Their sizzling chemistry and steamy scenes quickly gained attention online, with Tamannaah revealing that Vijay was her first on-screen kiss.