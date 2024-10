Tamannaah Bhatia has been questioned with a money laundering case probe linked to the HPZ Token mobile app in which several investors were allegedly duped on the pretext of mining Bitcoins and some other cryptocurrencies.

Tamannaah Bhatia was questioned by the ED in Guwahati on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to the HPZ Token mobile app in which several investors were allegedly duped on the pretext of mining Bitcoins and some other cryptocurrencies, official sources said. The Enforcement Directorate said the statement of the 34-year-old actor was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its zonal office here.

Sources said Bhatia received some funds for making a "celebrity appearance" at an event of the app company and there were no "incriminating" charges against her. She was called earlier too but she deferred the summons due to work and chose to appear on Thursday, they said.

A total of 299 entities, including 76 Chinese-controlled entities in which 10 directors are of Chinese origin while two entities are controlled by other foreign nationals, have been named as accused in the charge sheet filed by the ED in this case in March. The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the cyber crimes unit of Kohima Police that booked various accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act for allegedly duping "gullible" investors by promising astronomical returns by mining Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.

Police said the HPZ Token mobile phone application was used by the accused to "cheat" the investors. The agency said bank accounts and merchant IDs were opened by various "shell entities" having "dummy" directors for the purpose of "layering" the proceeds of crime. These funds were "fraudulently" received for illegal online gaming and betting and investment for Bitcoin mining, it claimed.

For an investment of Rs 57,000, returns of Rs 4,000 per day for three months were promised but money was paid only once and thereafter fresh funds were sought by the accused from the investors, the ED said. Country-wide searches were undertaken by the ED in this case leading to the seizure of immovable assets and deposits worth Rs 455 crore, it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.