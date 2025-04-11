Ahead of the film release, the makers of Raid 2 dropped the item song, Nasha, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia. The song has taken the internet by storm, and netizens have shared their opinions.

After entertaining the masses with her sizzling item numbers in Jailer and Stree 2, Tamannaah Bhatia returns with another item song. This time, Tamannaah will bring the house down by showing her milky beauty in Raid 2. Ahead of Ajay Devgn's film release, the makers dropped Bhatia's item song Nasha.

In the song, Tamannaah groves and movies like liquid electricity, dazzling the screen with her charm and sexy looks. The song is picturised at the backdrop of a meeting between Dadasaheb Riteish Deshmukh and Govind Namdeo. As the song progresses, Tamannaah tries to woo Riteish, and he looks smitten by her looks as well. The song video was officially released by T-Series, and it got a good response on the internet. Within six hours, it got over 2 million views and several netizens comments.

A netizen wrote, "Nasha is good, but Aaj Ki Raat was fire." Another netizen wrote, "Her body structure is amazing....very rare. Just gorgeous." One of the netizens wrote, "Tamannaah really knows how to impress single guys, especially those from the 90s, with her dancing skills." An internet user wrote, "Tamanna is a very talented actress, don't know why slowly -slowly she is becoming an item song dancer. But she nailed it."

Tamannaah Bhatia on Nasha

Speaking about the song, Tamannaah said, "The rhythm, the energy, the vibe—everything just comes together seamlessly. After the love I received for my last song, I’m excited for audiences to experience this one. It’s bold, it’s infectious, and it’s got that undeniable groove.”

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is the direct sequel to the 2018 Raid. The movie is set to release in cinemas on May 1, 2025. Apart from this, Tamannaah will be seen in Odela 2, a supernatural thriller, portraying a never-seen-before avatar as Shiva Shakti. Odela 2 will release in cinemas on April 17, 2025.

