AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

'Gloating at her loss...': Bajrang Punia slams Brij Bhushan after he makes 'cheating' claims at Vinesh Phogat

Hyundai Venue E+ with electric sunroof launched in India; price starts at Rs…

RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh part of 'criminal nexus' with co-accused, CBI tells court

In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

Seven Indian foods from different cities that will make you drool 

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

9 richest film families of Bollywood

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

Tamannaah Bhatia had to delete her pictures from her viral Radha photoshoot after she was trolled for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 04:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

A few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia had shared mesmering photos as Radha for her recent photoshoot for Karan Torani's campaign titled Leela: The Divine Illusion Of Love. While the actress was appreciated by many for her beauty, several others also criticised her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. After facing huge trolling, Tamannaah has now deleted her photos from Instagram.

Sharing her pictures, Tamannaah had written, "There were times when I felt a transcendent connection while embodying Radha, and a divine force seemed to be behind it all. This divinity is evident in the campaign’s visuals, thanks to the person behind it all @karantorani. He is truly a creative genius and one of the most talented young designers I’ve had the privilege to work with."

Reacting to her beautiful photos, one netizen wrote, "She looks ethereal, straight out of a painting", while another added, "This entire campaign is one of the most beautiful campaigns I have seen in a long time. So aesthetically pleasing and she looks like an angel." While several others trolled her too. One comment read, "She needs to learn some decency before portraying Radha", while another comment read, "Please don't show cleavage and respect Radha."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen making special appearances in Stree 2 and Vedaa, both of which released on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day. While Stree 2 has been a blockbuster earning more than Rs 500 crore in India, Vedaa has been a commercial flop earning just above Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office.

The Baahubali actress will be seen next in the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2, in which she portrays sadhu Shiva Shakthi. Also starring Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha in the lead roles, the upcoming film is directed by Ashok Teja, who also helmed the first part Odela Railway Station in 2022.

