Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

Tamannaah Bhatia had to delete her pictures from her viral Radha photoshoot after she was trolled for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

A few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia had shared mesmering photos as Radha for her recent photoshoot for Karan Torani's campaign titled Leela: The Divine Illusion Of Love. While the actress was appreciated by many for her beauty, several others also criticised her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. After facing huge trolling, Tamannaah has now deleted her photos from Instagram.

Sharing her pictures, Tamannaah had written, "There were times when I felt a transcendent connection while embodying Radha, and a divine force seemed to be behind it all. This divinity is evident in the campaign’s visuals, thanks to the person behind it all @karantorani. He is truly a creative genius and one of the most talented young designers I’ve had the privilege to work with."

Reacting to her beautiful photos, one netizen wrote, "She looks ethereal, straight out of a painting", while another added, "This entire campaign is one of the most beautiful campaigns I have seen in a long time. So aesthetically pleasing and she looks like an angel." While several others trolled her too. One comment read, "She needs to learn some decency before portraying Radha", while another comment read, "Please don't show cleavage and respect Radha."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen making special appearances in Stree 2 and Vedaa, both of which released on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day. While Stree 2 has been a blockbuster earning more than Rs 500 crore in India, Vedaa has been a commercial flop earning just above Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office.

The Baahubali actress will be seen next in the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2, in which she portrays sadhu Shiva Shakthi. Also starring Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha in the lead roles, the upcoming film is directed by Ashok Teja, who also helmed the first part Odela Railway Station in 2022.

