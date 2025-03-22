Tamannaah Bhatia has shared that she loves talking to strangers, but keeps her personal life private.

Amid breakup reports with Vijay Varma after more than two years of their relationship, Tamannaah Bhatia has addressed the ever-growing curiosity about her personal life. Aware of the constant public interest, she said she is "fairly private" about her "personal life" and only shares what she feels "comfortable sharing."

Asked how she safeguards her personal life considering there's a constant want of people knowing more about her, Tamannaah told IANS, "I am a people person. I enjoy people. In fact, I bumped into a gentleman at the airport, and I was just giving photographs to people who came and wanted to click photographs and I was happily doing it."

The actress further recalled how the person "got tired" of looking at her as she added, "So he was like, 'Listen, I'm tired of looking at you doing this. Aren't you tired of doing it? I'm like, Listen, but I, I chose this job. I chose to be in the public; I chose to belong to people in a certain way."

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress stated, "I am happy with what I've chosen and I like people. I'm not averse to random things", adding that she loves talking to strangers. "I think it's such an experience because you get to have a more in-depth conversation. I'm fairly private about my personal life. I share how much I feel comfortable sharing. So it works out. There are no complaints about that", she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will be seen next in the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2, in which she portrays sadhvi Shiva Shakthi. She had launched the teaser of the film at the recently concluded Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The upcoming film is directed by Ashok Teja, who also helmed the first part Odela Railway Station in 2022.