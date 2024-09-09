Tamannaah Bhatia calls South movies more ‘rooted’ than Bollywood films: 'They are not trying to...'

In a recent interview, when the host asked Tamannaah Bhatia about what sets Bollywood films apart from South Indian films, she explained that South Indian movies often focus on more "rooted" stories.

Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating the big success of her recent movie, Stree 2. In a podcast with Raj Shamani, she talked about her career and shared her thoughts on films. According to Tamannaah, South Indian movies often focus on more "rooted" stories, which is why they connect so well with audiences.

Tamannaah wrote, "The difference I have particularly noticed is that South films talk more in terms of their geographical locations. I think their content is translating globally primarily because they are trying to tell rooted stories."

She added, "They don't work from the standpoint of choosing… segments in people. They go for basic human emotions, related to mother, father… revenge on brother, sister… stories that tend to tell many more stories about basic human emotions through different storytelling formats. They are also very much concerned about putting their perspective the way it is. They are not trying to service different kinds of people. They are trying to only tell what they know fully. That has really worked, I think, for the South."

Tamannaah also mentioned that in Bollywood, many films are created to appeal to everyone, which might not always be successful. She praised Laapataa Ladies, highlighting how well it has been received and talked about by audiences.

A few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia had shared mesmering photos as Radha for her recent photoshoot for Karan Torani's campaign titled Leela: The Divine Illusion Of Love. While the actress was appreciated by many for her beauty, several others also criticised her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. After facing huge trolling, Tamannaah has now deleted her photos from Instagram.

Sharing her pictures, Tamannaah had written, "There were times when I felt a transcendent connection while embodying Radha, and a divine force seemed to be behind it all. This divinity is evident in the campaign’s visuals, thanks to the person behind it all @karantorani. He is truly a creative genius and one of the most talented young designers I’ve had the privilege to work with."

Reacting to her beautiful photos, one netizen wrote, "She looks ethereal, straight out of a painting", while another added, "This entire campaign is one of the most beautiful campaigns I have seen in a long time. So aesthetically pleasing and she looks like an angel." While several others trolled her too. One comment read, "She needs to learn some decency before portraying Radha", while another comment read, "Please don't show cleavage and respect Radha."

