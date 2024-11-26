Tamannaah went on to update on her career plans after marriage. “For me, there is no connection between marriage and career. I am ambitious and will continue acting after marriage,” she said.

Bollywood lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have ticked all the boxes when it comes to romantic dates, holidays, and public PDAs. Now, fans are looking forward to their wedding soon. Though the couple has not been open about their marriage plans as of now, Tamannaah did react to the ongoing chatter about it. In a recent conversation, the actress shared her thoughts on getting married.

“Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahi?(Marriage could happen, why not?)” said Tamannaah during the conversation with the Hindustan Times. She went on to update on her career plans after marriage. “For me, there is no connection between marriage and career. I am ambitious and will continue acting after marriage,” she added. Though the actress refrained from divulging details about her wedding with Vijay, sources close to Telugu123 reveal the couple is planning a wedding in 2025.

According to reports, Tamannaah and Vijay have been scouting apartments to settle in Mumbai post-marriage. However, there is no official announcement has been made on the matter, but the couple is indeed taking a step forward to marriage, as per reports. For those unaware, the two fell in love on the sets of Lust Stories 2, and since then have been quite vocal about their relationship. Talking about future collaborations with boyfriend Vijay, Tamannaah said, “Why not? If we find a good project, Vijay and I would love to do it."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah was last seen in a dance number ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2. Up next, she is geared up for the release of her upcoming Netflix crime drama Sikandar Ka Muqaddar on November 29. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie also has Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Vijay was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.